Millersville, Mo. man facing charges, accused of shooting at officers

Camaron Earley is accused of shooting at officers.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Millersville man is accused of shooting at officers.

Camaron Earley was charged with seven counts of first-degree assault - special victim and seven counts of armed criminal action.

He is being held on no bond.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a home on Bollinger County Road 342 on Wednesday, December 8 for a report of a suicidal male.

Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said they learned the man had an active warrant for his arrest for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

After they arrived on scene and made contact with Earley, deputies said he began firing an AR-15-style rifle at them.

Officers exchanged gunfire with Earley and called in additional law enforcement for mutual aid.

Shortly after their arrival, deputies say Earley was taken into custody without further incident.

He was taken to an area jail where he remains in custody.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Drug and Crime Control is investigating.

Sheriff Graham said in a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page that no injuries were reported by any law enforcement officials from the incident.

