Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Metropolitan Museum of Art cuts Sackler name amid opioid ire

FILE - A sign with the Sackler name is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York,...
FILE - A sign with the Sackler name is displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis.

The New York museum and the Sackler family jointly announced on Thursday that the institution and their once-deep-pocketed benefactors would part ways, removing the Sackler name from the iconic building, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur. The wing is named after brothers Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler, who donated $3.5 million for it in the 1970s.

“Our families have always strongly supported The Met, and we believe this to be in the best interest of the Museum and the important mission that it serves,” Sackler descendants said in a statement.

Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler have all died, but descendants of Mortimer and Raymond Sackler currently are principal owners of Purdue Pharma, the company that developed OxyContin, a widely prescribed and widely abused painkiller.

In September, a bankruptcy judge conditionally approved a settlement in which the Sacklers agreed to pay $4.5 billion and give up ownership of Purdue Pharma, which would be reorganized. They would in turn receive immunity from future lawsuits. Victims’ families and a group of states criticized the deal. Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to criminal charges in late 2020.

Foundations run by members of the Sackler family have given tens of millions of dollars to museums, including the Guggenheim in New York and the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, and funded work at Oxford and Yale.

In recent years, the Guggenheim, the Louvre in Paris, the Tate in London and the Jewish Museum in Berlin have all distanced themselves from the family. In 2019, the Met itself announced it would stop taking monetary gifts from Sacklers connected to Purdue Pharma.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
1 person found dead; fire marshal investigating massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
Clayton Greer was charged with statutory sodomy and five counts of statutory rape.
Morehouse man facing rape, sodomy charges
We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday due to damaging winds and the possibility of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe storms
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

Latest News

Night falls at the the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with the deadline to fund...
Senate advances bill easing way for debt limit increase
KY 124/Cerulean Road reopened on Thursday afternoon, December 9.
KY 124/Cerulean Rd. in Trigg Co. reopened
FILE - Director of State Operations James Malatras listens to comments during a cabinet...
Head of NY university system resigns amid Cuomo fallout
The Lutheran Heritage Center will be hosting their Christmas exhibit soon - and fittingly...
Heartland Heritage 12/9/21
A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she mistakenly drew her gun instead of her Taser...
GRAPHIC: Video of Daunte Wright's fatal shooting opens Potter trial