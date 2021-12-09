McCracken Co. schools vote to remove mask mandate

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Tonight, the McCracken County Public Schools (MCPS) Board of Education met to update the district’s COVID-19 Continuation Plan.

In a 4-1 vote, the board decided to remove universal masking for students and staff in McCracken County Public Schools.

Since the Covid-19 vaccine and booster are widely available to both school-age children and adults, the board has voted to allow families to make their own informed choices regarding the use of face masks/coverings.

The following changes will take effect on Thursday, December 9:

Masks will be encouraged in school buildings but will not be mandated for students and staff.

Masks will continue to be required while riding the bus, in compliance with the federal mandate.

Masks will continue to be required for students participating in the Test to Stay program.

The district’s COVID-19 safety plan includes:

Virtual instruction option for students.

Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all schools.

Maintaining ample supplies of hand sanitizer, continue emphasis on hand-washing protocols, and have additional COVID protection materials in stock.

Continuing to inform students, families, and employees regarding access to COVID vaccinations.

Air purification devices installed in each classroom, library, and front office.

Continuing to provide the community with updates regarding positive cases in schools.

Preventing students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms from attending their school or reporting to their job site.

Continuing to utilize social distancing, personal spacing, and other strategies when possible and appropriate.

Having teachers continue to operate their classrooms in the safest manner possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Continuing to limit visitors to schools. Buildings will be open to essential personnel and essential direct access providers/vendors only.

Test to Stay option for students and staff.

