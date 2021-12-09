McCracken Co. schools vote to remove mask mandate

Heartland Votes
The MCPS Board has been vigilant in establishing safeguards to protect both staff and students from the spread of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.(WXIX)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Tonight, the McCracken County Public Schools (MCPS) Board of Education met to update the district’s COVID-19 Continuation Plan.

In a 4-1 vote, the board decided to remove universal masking for students and staff in McCracken County Public Schools.

Since the Covid-19 vaccine and booster are widely available to both school-age children and adults, the board has voted to allow families to make their own informed choices regarding the use of face masks/coverings.

The following changes will take effect on Thursday, December 9:

  • Masks will be encouraged in school buildings but will not be mandated for students and staff.
  • Masks will continue to be required while riding the bus, in compliance with the federal mandate.
  • Masks will continue to be required for students participating in the Test to Stay program.

The district’s COVID-19 safety plan includes:

  • Virtual instruction option for students.
  • Thorough cleaning and disinfecting of all schools.
  • Maintaining ample supplies of hand sanitizer, continue emphasis on hand-washing protocols, and have additional COVID protection materials in stock.
  • Continuing to inform students, families, and employees regarding access to COVID vaccinations.
  • Air purification devices installed in each classroom, library, and front office.
  • Continuing to provide the community with updates regarding positive cases in schools.
  • Preventing students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 or have symptoms from attending their school or reporting to their job site.
  • Continuing to utilize social distancing, personal spacing, and other strategies when possible and appropriate.
  • Having teachers continue to operate their classrooms in the safest manner possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
  • Continuing to limit visitors to schools. Buildings will be open to essential personnel and essential direct access providers/vendors only.
  • Test to Stay option for students and staff.

