CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Duchess riverboat will dock for the last time in Cape Girardeau for the season.

It will be at the Cape Girardeau riverfront from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 17.

The riverboats returned to Cape Girardeau in April.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.