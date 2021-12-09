Heartland Votes
KY 124/Cerulean Rd. in Trigg Co. blocked due to police investigation

There is no marked detour; however, drivers may self-detour via KY 128/Wallonia Road and KY 126/Buffalo-Cerulean Road.(wafb)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 124/Cerulean Road is blocked near the 7.5 mile marker due to an ongoing police investigation.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 troopers and detectives are currently on scene of an incident on Cerulean Road.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 124/Cerulean road is blocked between KY 128/Wallonia Road and Orten Road.

The estimated duration is unknown.

There is no marked detour; however, drivers may self-detour via KY 128/Wallonia Road and KY 126/Buffalo-Cerulean Road.

