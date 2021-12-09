Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jackson, Mo. officials remind the public of its tornado safe room

The City of Jackson will open its tornado safe room in the event of a tornado watch or warning...
The City of Jackson will open its tornado safe room in the event of a tornado watch or warning issued for the area.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials are reminding the community that the tornado safe room in the Jackson Civic Center will be open during tornado watches or warnings.

We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday due to damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

They said it will remain open until the severe weather has left the area and the National Weather Service has canceled the warnings and watches, or they have expired.

Opening guidelines include:

  • By request of the National Weather Service
  • By request of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management
  • When Cape Girardeau County has been placed in a tornado watch status and severe weather is imminent
  • After a trained weather spotter is an adjoining county has located a funnel or wall cloud and movement is toward the Jackson area

In accordance with FEMA regulations, city leaders said the following will be prohibited:

  • Pets except service animals
  • Drugs except properly prescribed medications
  • Alcohol
  • Weapons
The City of Jackson will open its tornado safe room in the event of a tornado watch or warning...
The City of Jackson will open its tornado safe room in the event of a tornado watch or warning issued for the area.(KFVS)

In 2013, the State of Missouri partnered with the City of Jackson to build a tornado safe room in the civic center at 381 E. Deerwood Dr.

Built in 2015, and opened in 2016, the safe room was designed to hold a maximum of 1,190 people.

According to the city, it was built in accordance with FEMA 361 guidelines, meaning it was built to withstand winds of an EF5 tornado or approximately 250 miles per hour. It’s reinforced with concrete and steel doors to protect against debris projectiles.

City leaders said this is not a recovery shelter, or a shelter that can be used as a warming or cooling center.

They said, according to FEMA, the maximum stay is approximately two hours.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
1 person found dead; fire marshal investigating massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
Clayton Greer was charged with statutory sodomy and five counts of statutory rape.
Morehouse man facing rape, sodomy charges
We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday due to damaging winds and the possibility of...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to severe storms
Kentucky State Police said their troopers, along with social services, launched an...
Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father

Latest News

KY 124/Cerulean Road reopened on Thursday afternoon, December 9.
KY 124/Cerulean Rd. in Trigg Co. reopened
The Lutheran Heritage Center will be hosting their Christmas exhibit soon - and fittingly...
Heartland Heritage 12/9/21
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
Flags at all state offices will remain lowered to half-staff through Saturday, Dec. 11.
Gov. Beshear extends order lowering flags to half-staff in honor of Sen. Bob Dole