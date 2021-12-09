Jackson, Mo. officials remind the public of its tornado safe room

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City officials are reminding the community that the tornado safe room in the Jackson Civic Center will be open during tornado watches or warnings.

We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Friday due to damaging winds and possible tornadoes.

They said it will remain open until the severe weather has left the area and the National Weather Service has canceled the warnings and watches, or they have expired.

Opening guidelines include:

By request of the National Weather Service

By request of the Cape Girardeau County Emergency Management

When Cape Girardeau County has been placed in a tornado watch status and severe weather is imminent

After a trained weather spotter is an adjoining county has located a funnel or wall cloud and movement is toward the Jackson area

In accordance with FEMA regulations, city leaders said the following will be prohibited:

Pets except service animals

Drugs except properly prescribed medications

Alcohol

Weapons

The City of Jackson will open its tornado safe room in the event of a tornado watch or warning issued for the area. (KFVS)

In 2013, the State of Missouri partnered with the City of Jackson to build a tornado safe room in the civic center at 381 E. Deerwood Dr.

Built in 2015, and opened in 2016, the safe room was designed to hold a maximum of 1,190 people.

According to the city, it was built in accordance with FEMA 361 guidelines, meaning it was built to withstand winds of an EF5 tornado or approximately 250 miles per hour. It’s reinforced with concrete and steel doors to protect against debris projectiles.

City leaders said this is not a recovery shelter, or a shelter that can be used as a warming or cooling center.

They said, according to FEMA, the maximum stay is approximately two hours.

