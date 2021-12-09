Heartland Votes
Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 115 new cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths

(Pexels)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department reported 115 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Thursday, December 9.

A summary of the cases includes:

  • New cases - 115
  • Total cases - 7,116
  • Additional deaths - 2
  • Total deaths - 138

For more information, click here or call the KY COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-2725.

