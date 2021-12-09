Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear: Ky. at all-time highest year for new jobs, investment

The governor gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, December 9.
The governor gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, December 9.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear says Kentucky is at its all-time highest year for new jobs and investment.

He said more than 17,000 new jobs were created and announced more than $11 billion in investments.

“$11 billion in yearly investment shatters any previous record,” said Governor Beshear. “Put simply, this has been the best year for economic development in the history of Kentucky. We are no longer a flyover state. We are the destination.”

The governor also said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a request from Pfizer to allow people as young as 16 to get a Pfizer booster shot. He said the next step was to wait for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to approve.

For the week ending on Dec. 5, the governor said the average test positivity rate in Kentucky was 9.02 percent and 15,875 new cases were reported.

He said just on Wednesday, more than 10,000 Kentuckians got their booster shot. In addition, 61 percent of all Kentuckians have gotten at least their first vaccine dose.

As of Thursday, 664,339 Kentuckians have had a vaccination booster, which is approximately 15 percent of the population.

Cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

As of Thursday, Dec. 9, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 additional deaths.

The current positivity rate is 8.99 percent.

Currently, 1,167 Kentuckians are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 314 are in the ICU and 185 are on ventilators.

