First Alert Thursday Outlook

The main weather story is the increasing threat of another round of strong to severe thunderstorms Friday evening into Friday night as another potent upper system and cold front approach from the west. All modes of severe look possible including damaging winds and tornadoes. In the meantime, gusty south winds will develop today and blow in some slightly warmer and more humid air, resulting in increasing clouds and windy, coolish conditions. Some fog could develop overnight as moisture increases over the cool ground. Scattered showers are likely on Friday along with near-record highs in the low 70s. Thunderstorms look to develop around sunset and increase into the early morning hours.

The upcoming weekend will be dry but cooler again. Saturday should end up as mainly sunny, but blustery and chilly. Sunday will be a nice, if cool day. But as we get into next week it looks like we’ll be warming back up quickly once again as an upper high develops over the southern states…this could keep us mild and dry for much of next week.

