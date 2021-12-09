Heartland Votes
Crash blocks eastbound I-24 near Ohio River Bridge

A crash involving two SEMI trucks is blocking eastbound Interstate 24 near the Ohio River...
A crash involving two SEMI trucks is blocking eastbound Interstate 24 near the Ohio River Bridge in Massac County.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving two SEMI trucks is blocking eastbound Interstate 24 near the Ohio River Bridge in Massac County.

This is between Metropolis and Paducah.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Illinois State Police reported one of the big rigs is in the median and one is off on the bridge approach embankment.

As of 7:30 a.m., there is no impact on westbound traffic from Kentucky into Illinois.

The blockage is expected to be cleared close to 9 a.m.

Passenger vehicles can take a detour by using the U.S. 45 Ohio River ‘Brookport’ Bridge.

This is not the case for SEMI trucks. The Brookport Bridge has an 8-foot width restriction, a 15-ton load limit and a 9 foot-6 inch height restriction.

Traffic will be monitored by police and KYTC crews at the Brookport Bridge.

