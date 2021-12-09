Cleveland woman suffers from COVID side effect that makes everything smell like cigarette smoke

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Imagine what it would be like if everything around you smelled like garbage, or chemicals, or even cigarette smoke. Unfortunately, that is a reality for hundreds of thousands of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Lisa Sabol stayed home until she was fully vaccinated. She practiced social distancing and wore her mask, but in August, she still ended up with COVID.

“I decided that it was time for me to venture out into the world again, and I went to a couple of bars to see some bands and came home with COVID one day,” Sabol said. “Kind of like a low-grade fever, cold symptoms, nothing really bad. And then I got a really extreme headache. It lasted for days, and all I could do is lay on the couch.”

The Cleveland woman also lost her sense of taste and smell. Five months later and her sense of taste has returned somewhat, but her sense of smell has not returned to normal.

“Gotta look at expiration dates now cause I can’t tell if anything is bad,” Sabol explained.

She’s suffering from something known as parosmia, which can make a normally pleasant smell, smell bad, rotten, or like something else entirely.

“Everything smells like cigarettes,” Sabol said. “But it’s a constant; I feel like my head is in a cloud of cigarette smoke all day long. It’s pretty extreme. I feel very self-conscious about my space because I my brain is telling me that it smells like smoke. And then I have to like remember like this is it’s just a trick that my senses are playing with me, and it doesn’t really smell that way.”

She says it does make eating a challenge too.

“A little bit,” Sabol admitted. “I’m just grateful that I don’t have what you know; some of the sufferers are going through it where things taste like chemicals or rotten meat.”

Sabol says she realized she was smelling smoke that wasn’t there one day when she was sitting on the couch with her wife.

“I had the space heater blowing on me because I was freezing, and it was just overpowering,” she explained. “It was as if there was a roomful of cigarette smokers behind the fan, and it was just all blowing right at me. When I was complaining about this cigarette smoking all over on by my couch, my wife was like, Babe, I don’t smell it, and you know how, how much it affects me and how much I don’t like it and I’m telling you that the smell is not there. I was just like, wow, like of all the things that it could smell like? Why is it the cigarette smell? I, you know, it’s just something that I’ve been battling.”

The side effect also means she has to depend on her smoke alarm since she can’t detect the actual smell of smoke.

A recent study by Washington University found that between 700,000 to 1.6 million people in the United States who had COVID reported suffering from a loss of smell or a distorted sense of smell for six months or longer.

“It’s something that can be very devastating and can cause depression too,” said Dr. Scott Howard with University Hospitals. “When people can’t smell, they lose a sense of taste. So, I mean, it can be very frustrating.”

Dr. Howard said a lot of patients would recover their sense of smell without any effort, but some people are not as lucky.

“There are some that have not gotten any recovery at all,” said Dr. Howard. “That is unfortunate when that happens.”

Howard said he’d seen some patients who have been suffering from parosmia for more than a year. For long-term sufferers, Dr. Howard recommends smell retraining therapy – but Sabol doesn’t have health insurance.

“You can buy smell retraining therapy kits, which will have various vials of scents that you can try; I typically would recommend doing that twice a day, for about four or five minutes,” said Dr. Howard. “Really, the way to do it is kind of play a game almost, you know, you know, sniff, try, remember what it smells like and then look at the vial understand what it does it again, really try to associate your brain around that sense. It is rather frustrating when you start because you can’t smell that item initially frequently. But as time goes on, and you continue to do it, there is typically is a change that occurs with time, and you re-associate those smells.”

Sabol has been trying all kinds of remedies, including Vicks vapor rub and menthol inhalers.

“It’s so embedded in my head that this is a real thing,” Sabol explained. “Sometimes I feel like my eyes are burning because of the smoke that’s not there.”

The study also found that these side effects are more common and tend to linger longer in younger patients; researchers are still trying to figure out why that might be.

