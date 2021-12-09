Heartland Votes
City of Perryville launches new police recruiting program

The Perryville Police Department is looking to fill three positions.
The Perryville Police Department is looking to fill three positions.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Law enforcement agencies across the Heartland report the same challenge right now, finding and keeping good officers.

Now, leaders in Perryville are taking a new approach to recruit more officers.

“It’s hard right now being a police officer and it’s hard finding good police officers,” City Administrator Brent Buerck said.

That’s why Buerck hopes a new cadet officer program will help with staffing.

“It would allow someone who is not yet a police officer to be hired, proceed through the academy as a city employee and then they would have to give us four years of service at the end of that academy time,” Buerck said.

Buerck believed covering the financial parts of the process will draw people in.

“They would be paid a salary, they would have all city benefits, all city insurance, we would pay for them to go through the academy,” he said.

“If we can get you here to get started, you’ll love it here and you’ll want to stay.”

Just like Police Chief Direk Hunt did.

“I came here 33 years ago from St. Louis, right out of the military, and I haven’t looked back at all since I’ve been here; and we want people that actually feel that about the community,” Hunt said.

He explained his reason for staying.

“It’s the people. The people really support our law enforcement agency here and it makes you want to stay,” he said.

Hunt hopes the new program will make an immediate difference.

“Right now, we’re down three officers and we’re trying to hire them now but it’s getting harder and harder to hire,” he said.

“It’s such a great idea to bring somebody in fresh, have them see it while they’re going through the academy and then they learn what law enforcement’s about.”

“We have a lot of faith in our police officers and our community and we think this is going to be a good program,” Buerck said.

Buerck said there’s no exact start date for hiring people, but he’s expecting their first hire soon.

