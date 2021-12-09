Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Cash payments to teen girls described at Maxwell trial

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian Everdell prior to the testimony of "Kate,"during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in New York. Maxwell 's family have written to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland requesting that authorities stop using four-point restraints to shackle her hands, waist and feet when she is moved from a holding cell to the courtroom, and that she receive a food pack and a bar of soap each day.(Elizabeth Williams via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former boyfriend of a woman who says she was paid to give sexual favors to Jeffrey Epstein starting at age 14 corroborated parts of her account at the sex trafficking trial of the millionaire’s longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The man said Wednesday on multiple occasions in the early 2000s he drove three girls he knew to Epstein’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The teenagers would emerge an hour later with $100 bills.

The girls included a woman who testified Tuesday that she made hundreds of dollars giving sexualized massages to Epstein.

Maxwell’s lawyers say she wasn’t aware of any sexual misconduct.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
1 person found dead; fire marshal investigating massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah
They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
Local members of the postal Union hit the streets today in an effort to inform the public on...
USPS workers speak out against organization changes

Latest News

The MCPS Board has been vigilant in establishing safeguards to protect both staff and students...
McCracken Co. schools vote to remove mask mandate
Larrianna Jackson was charged last Friday with felony second-degree battery and with cruelty to...
Louisiana student who attacked teacher for TikTok challenge pleads insanity
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett case in jurors’ hands at Chicago trial
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks on a phone on the South Lawn of the White...
Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case