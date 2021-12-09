Cape Girardeau Co. man accused of setting fire in home after argument

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is accused of setting a fire in a home with a woman inside after an argument.

Nicholas T. Lambrou, 38, was charged with first-degree arson.

Lambrou was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Dec. 8 on a $25,000 bond.

He was scheduled for an initial court appearance on Thursday morning, Dec. 9.

According to court documents, a Cape Girardeau County deputy was dispatched to a home on State Highway 25 on Tuesday, December 7 around 11:26 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.

When the deputy arrived, he said he found a man and woman arguing in the front yard.

The deputy said a member of the Stoddard County Fire Department told him, “this fire was set by someone, there’s a pile of trash on the living room floor that they tried to light.”

The deputy said Lambrou had black soot marks on his face and hands and told him, “I think you need to arrest me.”

According to court documents, Lambrou told the deputy he thought about killing the woman with a kitchen knife and admitted to starting the fire.

The woman told deputies, according to court documents, that she and Lambrou had an argument after he tried to burn trash in the fireplace. She stated he told her she had 24 hours to leave and she went to her bedroom.

She told deputies she woke up to Lambrou telling her there was a fire in the house.

According to court documents, when she got out of bed, she saw heavy smoke in the home and saw a fire in the middle of the living room.

She told investigators she filled a wastebasket with water and threw it on the fire, but Lambrou stopped her from throwing water on it a second time.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.