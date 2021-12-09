Cape Girardeau City Attorney to retire

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau City Attorney Eric Cunningham is set to retire after more than 28 years of service with the city.

According to the city, a celebration to honor Cunningham’s career will be held on Thursday, December 16 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at City Council Chambers.

A presentation will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Back in July, Cunningham presented with the Lou Czech award at the Missouri Municipal Attorneys Association (MMAA) business meeting.

The award is given to the municipal attorney of the year.

The Cape Girardeau City Council recognized Cunningham for the accomplishment at its weekly meeting on Monday, August 2.

City Attorney Eric Cunningham received the Lou Czech Award. (KFVS)

