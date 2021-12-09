Bright Flight ACT score increases for class of 2023 seniors

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Bright Flight ACT score requirement will be increasing to 32 or above for seniors graduating in 2023.

Since 2008, for students to receive the award maximum of $3,000 they had to have a score of 31 or above.

The scholarship adapting score has been a 30 for more than 20 years.

Students can receive an award up to $1,000 if they score in the top four and five percent.

According to Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the final award amount depends on the amount of money assigned for the program during each legislative session.

More than $17.6 million was awarded to 7,840 Bright Flight recipients in 2021 by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

“High school students graduating in Spring 2023 will have approximately 18 months to prepare for this change and improve their test scores, if needed,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Renewal students that received a payment before the 2022-2023 academic year, are not impacted by this change.”

The department plans to begin accepting super scores to qualify student for the Bright Flight Scholarship with 2022-2023 seniors.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.