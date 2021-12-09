Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Bright Flight ACT score increases for class of 2023 seniors

Bright Flight ACT score requirement will be increasing to 32 or above for seniors graduating in...
Bright Flight ACT score requirement will be increasing to 32 or above for seniors graduating in 2023.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Bright Flight ACT score requirement will be increasing to 32 or above for seniors graduating in 2023.

Since 2008, for students to receive the award maximum of $3,000 they had to have a score of 31 or above.

The scholarship adapting score has been a 30 for more than 20 years.

Students can receive an award up to $1,000 if they score in the top four and five percent.

According to Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, the final award amount depends on the amount of money assigned for the program during each legislative session.

More than $17.6 million was awarded to 7,840 Bright Flight recipients in 2021 by the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

“High school students graduating in Spring 2023 will have approximately 18 months to prepare for this change and improve their test scores, if needed,” said Zora Mulligan, commissioner of higher education. “Renewal students that received a payment before the 2022-2023 academic year, are not impacted by this change.”

The department plans to begin accepting super scores to qualify student for the Bright Flight Scholarship with 2022-2023 seniors.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
1 person found dead; fire marshal investigating massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah
They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
Local members of the postal Union hit the streets today in an effort to inform the public on...
USPS workers speak out against organization changes

Latest News

The Perryville Police Department is looking to fill three positions.
City of Perryville launches new police recruiting program
Cape Girardeau city employees could be seeing substantial pay raises next year
Cape employee salaries
Cape Girardeau City Finance Director Dustin Ziebold said the goal is to ensure employees are...
Cape Girardeau City Council considers plan to increase employee wages
Clayton Greer was charged with statutory sodomy and five counts of statutory rape.
Morehouse man facing rape, sodomy charges