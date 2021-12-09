Beshear order aims to boost enrollment in nursing schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov. Andy Beshear has declared an emergency over Kentucky’s nursing shortage.

He took executive actions Thursday aimed at boosting enrollment in nurse-training programs. The governor says Kentucky is projected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024, owing to retirements and people leaving the profession.

Beshear says Kentucky is currently operating 12% to 20% short of “needed nursing volume.”

His executive order requires the state Board of Nursing to approve requests for enrollment increases from schools that have the resources to accommodate more students.

Nursing schools will be expected to report the number of vacant student slots to the state each month.

