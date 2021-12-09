Heartland Votes
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, December 9.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, December 9.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, December 9.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 40
  • Total cases - 13,289
  • Total deaths - 178

Franklin County

  • New cases - 29
  • Total cases - 8,088
  • Total deaths - 115

