69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, December 9.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 40

Total cases - 13,289

Total deaths - 178

Franklin County

New cases - 29

Total cases - 8,088

Total deaths - 115

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.