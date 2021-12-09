69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Franklin, Williamson Counties
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, December 9.
A summary of cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 40
- Total cases - 13,289
- Total deaths - 178
Franklin County
- New cases - 29
- Total cases - 8,088
- Total deaths - 115
