16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 9.
The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 9.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 9.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-12 years - 1
  • 13-17 years - 0
  • 18-64 years - 9
  • 65 and up - 1

A summary of cases includes:

  • Active cases - 83
  • Released from isolation - 4,678
  • Deaths - 76

The health department will be holding a vaccination clinic by appointment or walk-in on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

