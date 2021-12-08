Traffic down to 1 lane on KY 121 at 7mm in Ballard Co. due to crash

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 121 is down to one lane at the 7 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon, December 8.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a crash spilled sludge along the road.

Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at the site between Bethlehem Church Road/Beech Grove Road and Case Road.

This is along KY 121 and 1.5 miles south of the U.S. 51 intersection in Wickliffe.

While the road is open to one lane, KYTC personnel on site say the spilled sludge will create slick driving conditions until it is cleared from the road. Some delays are possible while equipment is brought in to clean up the spill.

As of 2:11 p.m., the estimated duration is two hours.

Drivers may self-detour around this restriction on KY 121 via U.S. 62 and U.S. 51 through Bardwell.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.