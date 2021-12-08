Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Traffic down to 1 lane on KY 121 at 7mm in Ballard Co. due to crash

Drivers may self-detour around this restriction on KY 121 via U.S. 62 and U.S. 51 through...
Drivers may self-detour around this restriction on KY 121 via U.S. 62 and U.S. 51 through Bardwell.(Google Maps)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 121 is down to one lane at the 7 mile marker on Wednesday afternoon, December 8.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a crash spilled sludge along the road.

Drivers should be alert for one lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by flaggers at the site between Bethlehem Church Road/Beech Grove Road and Case Road.

This is along KY 121 and 1.5 miles south of the U.S. 51 intersection in Wickliffe.

While the road is open to one lane, KYTC personnel on site say the spilled sludge will create slick driving conditions until it is cleared from the road. Some delays are possible while equipment is brought in to clean up the spill.

As of 2:11 p.m., the estimated duration is two hours.

Drivers may self-detour around this restriction on KY 121 via U.S. 62 and U.S. 51 through Bardwell.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
1 person found dead; fire marshal investigating massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah
They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
Local members of the postal Union hit the streets today in an effort to inform the public on...
USPS workers speak out against organization changes

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in Franklin Co., Ill.
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in Franklin Co., Ill.
The Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a four-vehicle crash that left at least two...
ISP investigating deadly crash involving 4 vehicles in Franklin Co.
The bridge opened Wednesday, December 1. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
U.S. 45 Ohio River Brookport Bridge is back open