Teddy Bear Toss to be held at SEMO men’s basketball game Wednesday night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University men’s basketball team will be back in action on Wednesday night, December 8 at the Show Me Center.

The Redhawks will be hosting the Evansville Purple Aces.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m., but there will be even more action at half-time when fans can get involved.

Fans are asked to bring a teddy bear to help brighten a child’s Christmas.

There will be a Teddy Bear Toss at half-time with all the stuffed animals going to Toys For Tots.

The Redhawks are teaming up with the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to collect the teddy bears.

Also, before the game, children can get their picture taken with Santa.

Students will get a free Ugly Sweater Tee Shirt.

