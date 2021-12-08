Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Teddy Bear Toss to be held at SEMO men’s basketball game Wednesday night

By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University men’s basketball team will be back in action on Wednesday night, December 8 at the Show Me Center.

The Redhawks will be hosting the Evansville Purple Aces.

Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m., but there will be even more action at half-time when fans can get involved.

Fans are asked to bring a teddy bear to help brighten a child’s Christmas.

There will be a Teddy Bear Toss at half-time with all the stuffed animals going to Toys For Tots.

The Redhawks are teaming up with the Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to collect the teddy bears.

Also, before the game, children can get their picture taken with Santa.

Students will get a free Ugly Sweater Tee Shirt.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
Fire Marshal to investigate massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A cold day for a walk on Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Local members of the postal Union hit the streets today in an effort to inform the public on...
USPS workers speak out against organization changes

Latest News

Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
Students help unveil new mural in Murphysboro
Students help unveil new mural in Murphysboro
Teddy Bear Toss at SEMO basketball game Wednesday
Teddy Bear Toss at SEMO basketball game Wednesday
Cape Girardeau County house fire
Cape Girardeau County house fire