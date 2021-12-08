Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Statue of Confederate general removed from perch along interstate in Tenn.

After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood...
After more than 20 years, a statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest that stood alongside I-65 in Nashville, Tennessee, has been removed.(Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A controversial statue of Confederate general Nathan Bedford Forrest has been removed from its perch alongside I-65 in Tennessee.

For over 20 years, Bill Dorris kept the statue of Forrest on his private property, along with flags representing the Confederate states. The display could be seen from I-65 in the Crieve Hall neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee.

The statue was removed from the location Tuesday, WSMV reports.

Dorris erected the statue in the late 1990s. He said he purposely placed it in plain view of the interstate to remind Tennesseans and visitors to the state of its history.

Dorris has since passed away.

The statue has been a continuous subject of debate in recent years, following the removal or relocation of many historical monuments around the country.

Activists have vandalized the monument over the years, with the most recent attempt leaving the word “monster” on the side of Forrest’s horse.

In September, Middle Tennessee State University voted unanimously in favor of gaining permission from the state to remove Forrest’s name from its Army ROTC building.

In July, a bust of Forrest was one of three that were removed from Tennessee’s capitol building.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
According to Steele Police, a store employee at the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street was...
Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
New informational signs are being put around the city to help individuals understand the...
New informational signs installed at Perryville cave
Police say 15-year-old Lillian Dixon is safe and a suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan Bowles, is in...
Missing Idaho teen found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Heartland Supermarket King Brothers close after being open for 72 years.
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years