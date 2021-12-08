Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Slightly Warmer Forecast Today

The Warming Trend Continues...
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies starting off the day with chilly temps back in the 20s and 30s starting off the morning. Temperatures will be closer to average today with the upper 40s and a few low 50s around. Sunny skies will make it feel slightly warmer outside too.

Tonight, temps will be cool again back in the lower 30s around 2-3 AM. However, a large warming trend will begin after 3AM as southerly winds take over due to a warm front lifting over the Heartland. This will put temps in the low 40s by Thursday morning. Temps will rise into the upper 50s and a few low 60s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy especially during the afternoon with gusts ranging between 25-30mph.

Temps will climb even higher into the low 70s by Friday ahead of another cold front. Winds can gust up to 40mph. We will be monitoring Friday afternoon and evening carefully for the risk of strong to severe storms again.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah
A cold day for a walk on Osage Trail in Cape Girardeau.
First Alert: Flurries possible tonight
Local members of the postal Union hit the streets today in an effort to inform the public on...
USPS workers speak out against organization changes
Dozens of first responders gathered to join his funeral procession.
Dozens of first responders join funeral procession for Cape Girardeau fire captain

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Another cold night for the Heartland.
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. on 12/7.
First Alert Weather on 12/7 at 10 p.m.
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.
Very Cold Morning!
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 12/7
First Alert Weather at 5 a.m. 12/7