Slightly Warmer Forecast Today

Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies starting off the day with chilly temps back in the 20s and 30s starting off the morning. Temperatures will be closer to average today with the upper 40s and a few low 50s around. Sunny skies will make it feel slightly warmer outside too.

Tonight, temps will be cool again back in the lower 30s around 2-3 AM. However, a large warming trend will begin after 3AM as southerly winds take over due to a warm front lifting over the Heartland. This will put temps in the low 40s by Thursday morning. Temps will rise into the upper 50s and a few low 60s on Thursday with mostly cloudy skies. It will be breezy especially during the afternoon with gusts ranging between 25-30mph.

Temps will climb even higher into the low 70s by Friday ahead of another cold front. Winds can gust up to 40mph. We will be monitoring Friday afternoon and evening carefully for the risk of strong to severe storms again.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.