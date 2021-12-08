Heartland Votes
Severe weather possible Friday PM

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our warm up starts today, with record highs possible by Friday. The rest of today and tonight will be calm and pretty typical for December. Clouds start to increase tonight and mostly cloudy skies expected through the day on Thursday. A few showers are possible by Thursday evening. Highs on Thursday will be in 60s in many areas, thanks to the strong southerly winds. Friday highs will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s, possibly breaking record highs. A strong cold front will push into the Heartland Friday evening and night. This will bring the threat of severe weather to all of the area. Damaging winds, hail and isolated tornadoes are possible. Right now the biggest threat is after sunset on Friday.

