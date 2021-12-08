Heartland Votes
SEAL Team 8 commanding officer dies from injuries sustained in training

SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
SEAL Team 8 Commander Brian Bourgeois died after sustaining injuries during training on Dec. 4.
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Va. (Gray News) - The U.S. Navy announced the death of the commanding officer of SEAL Team 8 days after he was injured during training.

Commander Brian Bourgeois, 43, was injured Dec. 4 while training in Virginia Beach. He died three days later at a hospital in Norfolk.

The Navy is still investigating the circumstances of what is being described as a “tragic accident” during a fast-rope training evolution.

“Brian was one of our very best leaders, who possessed all the attributes that make our force effective. We will miss his charismatic leadership and faithful stewardship of our standard. His legacy carries on in teammates he served with, led and mentored,” said Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III of Naval Special Warfare command.

Bourgeois received his commission from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2001 and served for more than 20 years. He was described as a “committed father, husband and friend.”

The Navy said it is providing support for Bourgeois’ family and teammates.

