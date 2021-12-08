Saint Louis Zoo mourns loss of two animals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saint Louis Zoo announced that two animals died this past week.

The animal care and veterinary teams humanely euthanized southern rockhopper penguin Enrique, who was almost 30 years old.

Recently, Enrique began showing signs of discomfort that couldn’t be managed with veterinary intervention.

According to the zoo, the median life expectancy for a male southern rockhopper penguin is 25 years.

As Enrique aged, he began showing signs of advanced arthritis and age-related changes in his eyes, resulting in decreased vision.

To alleviate arthritis discomfort, a special pair of therapeutic support boots provided Enrique with a softer substrate and the ability to move around his habitat with greater ease.

Due to his recent decline in health, the zoo decided to humanely euthanize Enrique on Friday, December 3.

The zoo is also mourning the loss of the Amur tiger Waldemere after he passed away on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 5, after battling with age-related joint disease, and dental disease.

Waldemere was 18 years and 6 months old, the oldest living male Amur tiger in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan.

The life expectancy for male Amur tigers in AZA-accredited zoos is 16 years.

After recovering from an infection with the virus that causes COVID-19, Waldemere showed a sudden loss of appetite and became lethargic.

A team of veterinarians examined and provided supportive treatments under general anesthesia, but Waldemere continuously lost strength and passed away overnight.

A necropsy performed by the zoo’s veterinary pathologist showed malignant cancer cells that appeared to have affected many of his internal organs.

Waldemere received continuous care from his loving team of caretakers and veterinarians, many of whom have been by his side over the last 10 years since he came to the Saint Louis Zoo.

His keepers and the entire zoo community will miss this wonderful ambassador for the plight of Amur tigers.

