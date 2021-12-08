Heartland Votes
Recreational marijuana could be on the Mo. 2022 ballot

Organizers of the Legal Missouri 2022 ballot initiative petition kicked off a campaign for...
Organizers of the Legal Missouri 2022 ballot initiative petition kicked off a campaign for recreational use.(WJRT)
By Jeremy J. Ford
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three years ago, Missouri became the 31st state to approve medical marijuana.

Now, organizers of the Legal Missouri 2022 ballot initiative petition kicked off a campaign for recreational use.

“I think it’s very progressive if Missouri decides to go that way,” said Taylor Bowen, who supports the initiative and sees nothing wrong with recreational marijuana.

“Just from my past experience the recreational market brings no harm to the community,” Taylor continued. “Only help to the economy, especially since COVID just happened.”

Michael Shaffer, COO of Organic Remedies, said he will also support the adult use of cannabis, but as for now, he caters to medical use only.

“Should it hit the ballot and be approved, we would participate as an organization,” he said. “Really, what it does is opens up the entire population then that we could educate them on the benefits of marijuana, because it would no longer be marijuana.”

He said it would make it profitable for everyone.

“Economically, should that occur, I believe that’s going to create lot of jobs in all cities,” he said. “So, it’s probably a positive foot traffic thing.”

“Becoming recreational could open that door to a lot more people,” said Bowen, who said adult use has her vote.

To date, state health department records show retail dispensaries in Missouri have racked up almost $200 million in sales since lawful transactions began in mid-October 2020.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

