New informational signs installed at Perryville cave

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Two researchers said Missouri has a real natural treasure beneath the ground in Perryville caves.

On Tuesday, they hosted an event to discuss a decades long effort to map and study the caves, sinkholes and springs in the area.

Now informational signs are being put around the city to help individuals understand the abundance of natural wonder.

”And when cave in South Dakota, but the caves beneath Perry County are just as interesting and they are such a high concentration of them that it makes it really a national treasure. It’s just that most people don’t get to see what’s underneath the streets of Perryville and what’s underneath the pastures of Perry County,” said Scott House, Ozark operations manager of the cave research foundation.

Plans are underway to put four to six more informational signs up in the next year.

