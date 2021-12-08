Heartland Votes
Morehouse man facing rape, sodomy charges

By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Morehouse man is facing charges of rape and sodomy.

Daniel Clay Greer, 25, was charged with statutory sodomy and five counts of statutory rape.

He was arrested on Tuesday, December 7 by the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office after a lengthy investigation involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff Bud Cooper, the FBI became involved because of the way Greer communicated with his victim.

The sheriff said more charges are expected.

Greer is being held on a “no bond” warrant until his arraignment on Dec. 9 at 10 a.m.

