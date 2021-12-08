Heartland Votes
Missouri AG demands that local COVID mandates end

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning school districts and local public health...
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning school districts and local public health departments that he will take legal action if they do not stop enforcing COVID-19 related health orders such as mask mandates and quarantine rules.(kold)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:13 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is warning school districts and local public health departments that he will take legal action if they do not stop enforcing COVID-19 related health orders such as mask mandates and quarantine rules.

In letters sent Tuesday, Schmitt cited a Cole County judge’s ruling last month that said health orders issued by local authorities under state health regulations were “null and void.”

Schmitt also said his office has advised local public health authorities and school districts to stop enforcing or publicizing any COVID-19 health orders immediately because state law doesn’t give them the authority to issue such orders.

