Memory tree in New Madrid lights up for loved ones

The museum decided to make this a fundraiser and raised hundreds of dollars. They started this more than 30 years ago.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - A tree stands in New Madrid at the New Madrid County Courthouse that has some special meaning behind it.

It’s called the memory tree which holds lights up that represent and remember those that are no longer with us anymore.

Each year, people donate $1 per light to the New Madrid Historical Museum which lights up the lights on the tree and also puts the name of their loved one in their local paper.

“If you can look up in the tree and see a light and say, ‘that’s my mom’s light’, well it can just make it a little bit warmer Christmas for you and let you have good memories of the Christmas’s past that you’ve had with those friends and family,” New Madrid Historical Museum Administrator Jeff Grunwald said.

“For that dollar, we will make sure that light is up there for your loved one,” Grunwald said. “We recognize the names that we get every week, from folks that make these donations, we do that in the Weekly Record.”

To have your lights on the tree for someone, contact the New Madrid Historical Museum.

