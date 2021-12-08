Heartland Votes
Man accused of shooting at another man on W. College St. in Carbondale

Julius Kitt is accused of shooting at another man in the 500 block of West College Street on...
Julius Kitt is accused of shooting at another man in the 500 block of West College Street on Wednesday morning, December 8.(Carbondale Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man is facing charges after a shooting on Wednesday morning, December 8.

Julius C. Kitt, 22, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a peace officer and no FOID.

Carbondale police responded to the 500 block of West College Street around 10:46 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of shots fired.

Officers in the area saw two men flee the scene. They were able to find both of the men and detained them.

According to police, one of the suspects was involved in the shooting. He was identified as Julius Kitt.

They say Kitt shot a gun at another male acquaintance on West College Street.

No injuries were reported, but a nearby building was damaged.

Officers say the gun used in the incident was reported stolen.

Kitt was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

