Kentucky State Police investigating deadly crash in Calloway Co.

By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZEL, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a Calloway County woman.

On Wednesday, Dec. 8, just before 7 a.m., Post 1 dispatch received a call from Calloway County Dispatch advising that there was a single vehicle crash on West State Line Road and requested Kentucky State Police assistance with the investigation.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers and the crash reconstruction team responded to the scene to investigate.

According to troopers, the initial investigation revealed that Megan Cossey, 27, of Murray, Kentucky was traveling west on State Line Road, driving a 2015 Kia Soul.

For reasons still under investigation, Cossey left the roadway and collided with a tree.

The vehicle caught fire and Cossey was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Calloway County Coroner.

Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was assisted on scene by the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, Calloway County Fire-Rescue, and the Calloway County Coroner.

The investigation is ongoing by Trooper Tony Cornwell.

