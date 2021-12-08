Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale Tues. evening

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A home was damaged by gunfire on Tuesday evening, December 7.

According to police, they responded to the 600 block of North Robert A. Stalls St. around 6:35 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers learned an unknown suspect fired shots in the area, damaging a home.

The suspect was seen leaving the area in a black Jeep.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.