Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - A family owned supermarket in Benton, Ky. is closing after 72 years of service.

The owner said the pandemic is to blame.

“I was pretty hard decision because that all I ever done,” said Ronnie King, owner.

King and his brother own King Brothers supermarket in Benton, Ky.

After 72 years of service, they are shutting their doors for the final time.

“We’re going to be here business as usual to December 31st and then after that we’re going to quit ordering anything else in and we’re just going to sell what we’ve got,” said King.

He said business boomed at the start of the pandemic, but they then started seeing fewer customers and couldn’t get their hands on product.

“We couldn’t restock as much as the big stores because they kind of had the corner of the market, I guess you might say. Walmart and those bigger grocery chains, they get everything first,” said King.

He’s not the only one taking the news hard, so is his aunt June King.

She’s shopped at King Brothers for 65 years.

“It’s like losing a member of the family,” said June King.

“It’s just been a part of my life for so many years but I’ll do what I have to do to get my beans and potatoes,” said June King.

Ronnie said he’s sad to see the supermarket come to an end but It will take adjusting to see it gone.

“I don’t know anything else,” said Ronnie King.

Ronnie King said he expects all items to be gone from the supermarket within three to four months in to the new year.

