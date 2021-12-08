Harry Brockus named new CEO of Union Co. hospital

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Hospital leaders named Harry Brockus as the new chief executive officer.

“I am passionate about collaboration across the organization, as well as advocating for hospitals at the state and federal levels through the Illinois Hospital Association,” Brockus said. “I am excited to get to know everyone and for a bright future ahead.”

According to the board, Brockus has 20 years of leadership experience with various hospitals and health systems in several different states.

“Harry is a seasoned healthcare executive with a strong regional connection in Illinois,” said Charlotte Clover, board chair of Union County Hospital. “His understanding of healthcare in our state will serve us well as we continue our mission to be a place of high-quality healing and caring for our community.”

Brockus served as Carle Richland Memorial hospital president, vice president of Regional Health and Hoopeston Regional Health Center CEO.

