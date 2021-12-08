Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Harry Brockus named new CEO of Union Co. hospital

Harry Brockus is Union County Hospital new chief executive officer.
Harry Brockus is Union County Hospital new chief executive officer.(unsplash.com)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Hospital leaders named Harry Brockus as the new chief executive officer.

“I am passionate about collaboration across the organization, as well as advocating for hospitals at the state and federal levels through the Illinois Hospital Association,” Brockus said. “I am excited to get to know everyone and for a bright future ahead.”

According to the board, Brockus has 20 years of leadership experience with various hospitals and health systems in several different states.

“Harry is a seasoned healthcare executive with a strong regional connection in Illinois,” said Charlotte Clover, board chair of Union County Hospital. “His understanding of healthcare in our state will serve us well as we continue our mission to be a place of high-quality healing and caring for our community.”

Brockus served as Carle Richland Memorial hospital president, vice president of Regional Health and Hoopeston Regional Health Center CEO.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
According to Steele Police, a store employee at the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street was...
Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

Check out Christmas parades and holiday events in the Heartland.
Christmas parades, holiday events in the Heartland 2021
The Southern Seven Health Department reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, December 7.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 62 new cases of COVID-19
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
According to a release from IDPH, this initial case was identified by the Regional Innovative...
Ill. Dept. of Public Health confirms state’s first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant