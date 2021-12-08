Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Wednesday

During his visit to southern Illinois, Gov. Pritzker will attend the groundbreaking ceremony...
(Colin Baillie)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make multiple stops in southern Illinois on Wednesday, December 8.

The visits include: Benton, Alto Pass, Carbondale and Carterville.

At his first stop, Gov. Pritzker will be at the Benton Municipal Airport to announce the widening of Interstate 57. Funding for this project will come from the state’s Rebuild Illinois capital plan.

The governor will then head to Alto Pass to announce funding for new wastewater infrastructure.

Pritzker will then make his way to Carbondale where he will tour the Warming Center and help unload donations ahead of the holidays.

The final stop on the governor’s itinerary is to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort.

According to Walker’s Bluff, the celebration is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. in Carterville.

The business said they have worked nearly seven years to bring the land-based casino to southern Illinois.

Clearing and compacting the construction site for the project began in November.

Walker’s Bluff estimated the construction could take about 18 months.

According to Elite Casino Resorts the project will cost $140 Million.

It will include: a gaming floor, slot machines, sportsbook, 116 room hotel, event center, spa and multiple restaurants with live entertainment every Friday and Saturday night.

Williamson County has also approved for another $10 million from the State of Illinois for road work leading to the new casino.

