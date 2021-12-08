Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker joins southern Ill. leaders at groundbreaking for new Walker’s Bluff Resort and Casino

Walker’s Bluff has served as an entertainment and tourist destination for southern Illinois...
Walker’s Bluff has served as an entertainment and tourist destination for southern Illinois since 2008.(KFVS12)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker joined southern Illinois leaders on Wednesday, December 8 to break ground on the new Walker’s Bluff Resort and Casino.

The new resort is slated to include a 116-room hotel along with a gaming floor, event center and multiple restaurants, among other attractions. It was made possible after the Illinois Gaming Board approved its licensure on June 9.

“I was proud to work with the General Assembly to expand gaming and bring jobs and economic opportunity to Southern Illinois. Walker’s Bluff was already a popular attraction, bringing in tourists and business meetings from across the region. Now with the addition of hundreds of slot machines and game tables, and an on-site hotel, this expansion will bring in even more visitors to take advantage of the beauty and hospitality of Southern Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That also means more opportunity for working families across the region – creating 1,100 construction jobs and 330 permanent roles at the resort.”

Walker’s Bluff has served as an entertainment and tourist destination for southern Illinois since 2008.

With the expansion, it’s expected to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in new state revenues, funding projects in communities across the state.

The governor made multiple stops in southern Illinois on Wednesday, December 8.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
1 person found dead; fire marshal investigating massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah
They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
Local members of the postal Union hit the streets today in an effort to inform the public on...
USPS workers speak out against organization changes

Latest News

To thank the social workers for their amazing work and recognize the significant number of...
Gov. Beshear announces pay increase, recruiting and retaining social workers
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Saint Louis Zoo community is mourning the loss of two beloved animals.
Saint Louis Zoo mourns loss of two animals
The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday,...
Egyptian Health Dept. is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases
No injuries were reported in relation to the incident. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Home damaged by gunfire in Carbondale Tues. evening