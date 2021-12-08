Gov. Pritzker joins southern Ill. leaders at groundbreaking for new Walker’s Bluff Resort and Casino

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker joined southern Illinois leaders on Wednesday, December 8 to break ground on the new Walker’s Bluff Resort and Casino.

The new resort is slated to include a 116-room hotel along with a gaming floor, event center and multiple restaurants, among other attractions. It was made possible after the Illinois Gaming Board approved its licensure on June 9.

“I was proud to work with the General Assembly to expand gaming and bring jobs and economic opportunity to Southern Illinois. Walker’s Bluff was already a popular attraction, bringing in tourists and business meetings from across the region. Now with the addition of hundreds of slot machines and game tables, and an on-site hotel, this expansion will bring in even more visitors to take advantage of the beauty and hospitality of Southern Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That also means more opportunity for working families across the region – creating 1,100 construction jobs and 330 permanent roles at the resort.”

Walker’s Bluff has served as an entertainment and tourist destination for southern Illinois since 2008.

With the expansion, it’s expected to bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in new state revenues, funding projects in communities across the state.

The governor made multiple stops in southern Illinois on Wednesday, December 8.

