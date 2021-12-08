Gov. Beshear announces pay increase, recruiting and retaining social workers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has announced a pay increase and a plan to recruit and retain more social workers.

The plan includes an immediate 10% pay increase for social workers, a pilot program that expedites hiring and a proposed student loan forgiveness program.

“I thank all of our social workers here today and those working across the state,” Gov. Beshear said. “In the best of times, the work our social workers do is among the most challenging and necessary efforts anyone can undertake. During COVID, this work has been twice as difficult and even more needed. With the loss of so many great workers, we cannot wait any longer to take new steps to recruit and retain our social workers.”

Shawnte West, a family services office supervisor; state social workers Katy Coleman and Devin Reul; and Jimmy Salyers, a social worker and the advocacy and legislative committee chair with the National Association of Social Workers Kentucky chapter, joined the Governor and Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander for the announcement in the state Capitol Rotunda.

The Governor said today’s announcements would not have happened without the advocacy efforts of social workers and that the plan will be more effective because the ideas came directly from Kentucky’s social workers.

Pay Raise

Gov. Beshear said starting Dec. 16, all social workers and family support staff across state government agencies will receive a 10% raise funded through approximately $15 million in the existing budget.

“Often, you are the only lifeline for people at their greatest time of need,” Gov. Beshear said to social workers attending the announcement. “You serve the lost, the lonely and the left behind, meaning you live out the true calling of my faith. This is enormously important work, and I want to personally thank you all for everything you do each and every day. I want to be clear: You are essential, and we need to make sure there are enough of you. To do that, we need to take immediate action.”

“I’ve been a public servant of the Commonwealth of Kentucky for almost 20 years, and since the first day that I began working in DCBS, I have been dedicated to serving families, children and vulnerable adults. We don’t do these jobs with the expectation of excessive compensation. But too often, we have been the first to be cut from the budget and the last to be fully restored and acknowledged when the well-being of the commonwealth improves,” Shawnte West said. “Today, Gov. Beshear is taking three important steps in taking care of those public servants who care for all of us. Too often, social service providers and staff interchange roles with those that we serve in receiving food stamps, cash aid and medical assistance just to keep our heads above water. Thank you for this glimmer of hope today.”

The 10% pay increase will be provided to more than 3,900 employees in the following roles:

Social Services Aide I and II

Social Services Worker I and II

Social Services Clinician I and II

Social Services Specialist

Public Assistance Program Specialist

Field Services Supervisor

Family Services Office Supervisor

Case Management Specialist I, II and III

Family Support Specialist I, II and III

Service Region Administrator

Service Region Administrator Associate

Service Region Clinical Associate

Employees can expect to see the pay increase on their Jan. 15 paystub.

“I want to add that social workers are front-line heroes, and they will be also be included in any recommendation this administration makes on hero pay,” said Gov. Beshear. “You have more than earned it.”

Expedited Hiring Process

In a recent meeting the Governor had with the social workers who joined him today, they raised the need for salary increases but also for an expedited hiring process, and today the Governor announced plans to address it.

As part of a pilot program, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is working to hire entry-level social workers and family support specialists within seven business days of applying.

“Salaries are a big piece of this puzzle, but not the only piece. We are also working to expand the ranks of our social workers and family support specialists by expediting the hiring process,” said Gov. Beshear. “This is a major change, it’s light-years faster, and represents a strong push to get more folks in and up-to-speed quickly. If this is work that appeals to you, please apply.”

Loan Forgiveness

Another issue that social workers face is the requirement to attend school and earn multiple degrees throughout their career.

The Governor said degrees are expensive, especially when you take into consideration what these folks have been earning.

In his upcoming budget proposal, the Governor will propose a loan forgiveness program for the state’s social workers.

“Our social workers are supporting our families, and to do so successfully they need our support to receive the required training. A loan forgiveness program is simply the right thing to do,” said Gov. Beshear. “To fully embrace our destiny as a leader in the coming post-COVID era, we need strong people, strong families and strong communities. Our social workers and family support specialists are crucial front-line heroes that are helping us create the better Kentucky we all want.”

“There are way too many vacancies in these roles, and the need to retain and fill these positions is high, immediate and imperative,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander. “We are grateful to the Governor for sending a clear message of support for so many of the people who work for DCBS. These people are our everyday heroes, who work on behalf of some of our most vulnerable Kentuckians.”

“The Governor’s plan will provide more income for these essential employees and will help ease the stress caused by staffing shortages,” said Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) Commissioner Marta Miranda Straub. “Higher salaries for these positions can boost our ability to recruit and retain new employees. Better staffing will create a safer work environment and better work-life balance for everyone.”

Interim employment can set employees on a path to full-time state employment with benefits.

Previous Budget Proposals

The Governor attempted to include funding for additional social workers in his first budget, seeking to use nearly $31.6 million to add 350 social workers over two years.

Last year, his budget earmarked more than $7 million to fund additional social workers and retention measures.

The Governor also sought salary increases for state employees, which would have also benefited our social workers.

In these instances, the General Assembly removed the funding requests.

The Governor is ready to provide funding for social workers once again in his upcoming budget proposal.

For full job class specifications and employee benefits, please visit the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet site.

