Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive from Memphis, Tennessee was arrested in western Kentucky on Tuesday, December 7.

Paducah police arrested 36-year-old Zephyr Porter at a motel on Hinkleville Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said he’s accused of shooting a man in Mayfield on October 12. He’s also wanted in Tennessee on an attempted murder charge.

Police say they found two handguns, drugs and $2,000 in cash during the arrest.

He’s being held at the McCracken County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.