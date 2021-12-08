Heartland Votes
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah

Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A fugitive from Memphis, Tennessee was arrested in western Kentucky on Tuesday, December 7.

Paducah police arrested 36-year-old Zephyr Porter at a motel on Hinkleville Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said he’s accused of shooting a man in Mayfield on October 12. He’s also wanted in Tennessee on an attempted murder charge.

Police say they found two handguns, drugs and $2,000 in cash during the arrest.

He’s being held at the McCracken County Jail.

