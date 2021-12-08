Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reported 79 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 8.
A summary of cases in the region includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 38
- Total cases - 13,249
- Total deaths - 178
- Total recoveries- 12,813
Franklin County
- New cases - 41
- Total cases - 8,059
- Total deaths - 115
- Total recoveries- 7,785
