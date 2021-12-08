Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reported 79 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 8.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

New cases - 38

Total cases - 13,249

Total deaths - 178

Total recoveries- 12,813

Franklin County

New cases - 41

Total cases - 8,059

Total deaths - 115

Total recoveries- 7,785

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.