Franklin-Williamson Bi-Co. Health Dept. reported 79 new cases of COVID-19

COVID-19 Testing: Where you live may determine whether you get tested
On Wednesday, December 8, the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 79 new cases of COVID-19.(investigatetv)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 8.

A summary of cases in the region includes:

Williamson County

  • New cases - 38
  • Total cases - 13,249
  • Total deaths - 178
  • Total recoveries- 12,813

Franklin County

  • New cases - 41
  • Total cases - 8,059
  • Total deaths - 115
  • Total recoveries- 7,785

