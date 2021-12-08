Heartland Votes
First Alert: Cold morning; sunny, slightly warmer afternoon

Sunny skies will make it feel slightly warmer this afternoon.
Sunny skies will make it feel slightly warmer this afternoon.((Source: CNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KFVS) - It’s another cold morning in the Heartland.

Wake-up temperatures are back in the 20s and 30s.

This afternoon will be slightly warmer with temps closer to average in the upper 40s and a few low 50s.

Sunny skies will also make it feel slightly warmer.

Tonight, temps drop back into the lower 30s, but not for long.

A large warming trend will begin after 3 a.m. on Thursday. This is when southerly winds will take over, thanks to a warm front lifting over the Heartland.

Wake-up temps on Thursday will be in the low 40s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy, but afternoon highs Thursday will rise into the upper 50s and a few low 60s.

It will also be breezy with gusts ranging between 25-30 mph.

Temps will climb even higher into the low 70s by Friday ahead of another cold front.

Winds will also stick around with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

The First Alert StormTeam we be monitoring Friday afternoon and evening carefully for the risk of strong to severe storms.

