First Alert Action Day Friday Night

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We will see clear skies early this evening but clouds will increase after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 30s by midnight. After midnight our winds will turn out of the south and temperatures will rise slowly towards morning.

Thursday will be mostly cloud and breezy. It will be warmer with highs reaching the middle to upper 50s north to near 60 degrees south. Winds will be out of the south 15 to 20 MPH gusting at times over 30 MPH.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and very warm. We will see near record highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Friday night a cold front will approach the area. Out ahead of this front scattered showers and storms will develop. A few of these storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts ad isolated tornadoes.

