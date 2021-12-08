Heartland Votes
Egyptian Health Dept. is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases

The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday,...
The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 8.(WDBJ)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 8.

The newly reported positive cases include:

Saline County

o Female: one woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, one woman in her 70s.

o Male: one boy in his teens, one man in his 20s, two men in their 50s, one man in his 80s.

  • Total cases - 4,915
  • Total deaths - 73

Gallatin County

o Male: one boy in his teens.

  • Total cases - 927
  • Total deaths- 10

White County

o Female: one girl in her teens, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 60s.

o Male: one man in his 30s, two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s.

  • Total cases - 3,193
  • Total deaths - 33

