Egyptian Health Dept. is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, December 8.
The newly reported positive cases include:
Saline County
o Female: one woman in her 30s, two women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, one woman in her 70s.
o Male: one boy in his teens, one man in his 20s, two men in their 50s, one man in his 80s.
- Total cases - 4,915
- Total deaths - 73
Gallatin County
o Male: one boy in his teens.
- Total cases - 927
- Total deaths- 10
White County
o Female: one girl in her teens, one woman in her 30s, one woman in her 60s.
o Male: one man in his 30s, two men in their 60s, one man in his 70s.
- Total cases - 3,193
- Total deaths - 33
