Dorena- Hickman Ferry closed

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day, Wednesday, December 8.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the ferry stopped around 12:15 p.m.

An operating status update will be provided later for Thursday, December 9.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

Drivers may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or checking their Facebook account.

