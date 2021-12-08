Heartland Votes
Dorena- Hickman Ferry closed

An operating status update will be provided later for Thursday, December 9.
An operating status update will be provided later for Thursday, December 9.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day, Wednesday, December 8.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet the ferry stopped around 12:15 p.m.

An operating status update will be provided later for Thursday, December 9.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky. with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

Drivers may check on the ferry’s operating status by calling 731-693-0210 or checking their Facebook account.

