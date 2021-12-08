Heartland Votes
Crews battle massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau County shorty after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments were called out to a massive early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau County on Wednesday, December 8.

When crews responded to the home at 4896 Highway W, shorty after 4 a.m., heavy flames and smoke were coming could be seen coming out of what was once the windows and roof.

No other details are available at this time.

A Heartland News crew is on the scene to get more information.

Cape Girardeau Fire Department, Jackson Fire and Rescue, Fruitland Area Fire Protection District and East County Fire Protection District are on the scene.

