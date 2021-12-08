Cape Girardeau City Council considers plan to increase employee wages

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau city employees could see substantial pay raises next year.

The city council is considering a plan to use internet sales tax funds to make it happen.

”We look forward to getting a pay plan in place that will help the employees,” said Nick Luckey with the Cape County Firefighters Association.

“Any kind of pay plan, I think, will help retain the employees, rewarding longevity things like that will definitely help,” said Luckey.

City Finance Director Dustin Ziebold said the goal is to ensure employees are paid a fair and competitive wage.

“Our old paid plan didn’t have a real clear path forward for employees, especially our front line and middle level employees for growth within their career and their salaries,” Ziebold said. “This plan establishes the rules very clearly on how you grow financially within your career not just on an experienced level.”

Zieblod said the plan includes structured raises up to 5 percent based on department.

“We want to see our employees paid at a market rate or closer to the market rate the city is blessed with a great benefits package but when your take home pay is much lower than somebody doing a similar job sometimes the benefits don’t compensate enough,” said Ziebold.

Luckey said he believes the pay plan is a start to a new beginning.

“I’ve been here since November of 2010 and there’s not been a pay plan in place as long as I’ve been here. So, yes, I would say that it’s been a long time coming and we’re very happy that were taking steps in the right direction,” Luckey said.

The city plans for the changes to start in July, in the 2022 fiscal budget.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.