Biden to promote bipartisan infrastructure law during trip to Kansas City

President Biden will travel to Kansas City on Wednesday to promote the bipartisan...
President Biden will travel to Kansas City on Wednesday to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law.(KCTV)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden is heading to Kansas City, Mo. Wednesday to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law. He is scheduled to speak at the Kansas City Transportation Authority.

Biden will also meet with several state and local leaders, including Gov. Mike Parson (R-Mo.) and Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II (D-Mo.). Cleaver represents the 5th Congressional District, which includes Kansas City.

“We have a lot of infrastructure needs in Kansas City and the surrounding suburbs,” said Clever.

Following the signing of the bipartisan infrastructure law, the U.S. Department of Transportation said an estimated $7 billion will go toward repairing Missouri’s roadways and bridges over five years.

“Anything we can do to relieve the community of the problems they’ve been experiencing over the last few years in the terms of automobile damage is going to be good,” says Cleaver.

The White House says an additional $2 billion will go towards other infrastructure needs, including broadband expansion and improving the state’s water system.

“This bill will help address Kansas City’s upgrades to its old sewer system,” said Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

Ahead of the president’s visit, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) told the Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau, “President Biden’s infrastructure plan doesn’t do nearly enough for Missouri roads and bridges, but it does spend over a trillion dollars on the far left’s agenda.”

