84 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 8.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 13,899, including 167 total deaths.

The current seven-day positivity rate is 14.5 percent.

You can find more information on breakthrough cases on the Missouri on the Department of Health and Senior Services website.

