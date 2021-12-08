Heartland Votes
Advertisement

84 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

The current seven-day positivity rate in Cape Girardeau County is 14.5 percent.
The current seven-day positivity rate in Cape Girardeau County is 14.5 percent.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 84 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, December 8.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 13,899, including 167 total deaths.

The current seven-day positivity rate is 14.5 percent.

12/8/2021 at 3PM: COVID-19 Update. 7-Day Positivity Rate = 14.5%. Breakthrough case data can be found at the...

Posted by Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Wednesday, December 8, 2021

You can find more information on breakthrough cases on the Missouri on the Department of Health and Senior Services website.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments responded to a massive house fire at 4896 Highway W in Cape Girardeau...
1 person found dead; fire marshal investigating massive house fire in Cape Girardeau Co.
A family-owned Supermarket in Benton, Kentucky is closing after 72 years of service. The owner...
Heartland supermarket closes after 72 years
Zephyr J. Porter, 36, of Memphis, was arrested at a Paducah motel on Tuesday afternoon,...
Fugitive from Memphis, Tenn. arrested in Paducah
They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
Local members of the postal Union hit the streets today in an effort to inform the public on...
USPS workers speak out against organization changes

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Organizers of the Legal Missouri 2022 ballot initiative petition kicked off a campaign for...
Recreational marijuana could be on the Mo. 2022 ballot
There have been 178 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic.
Southern 7 Health Dept. reports 51 new cases of COVID-19
The Egyptian Health Department is reporting 19 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday,...
Egyptian Health Dept. is reporting 19 new COVID-19 cases