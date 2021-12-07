Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Very Cold Morning!

Added cloud cover today will keep temperatures down...
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.
Hubble Creek at Jackson City Park is getting full after Sunday's rain.(Source: KFVS/Don Frazier)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 2:56 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cold temperatures in the 20s have taken over this Tuesday morning. Frost will be likely on elevated surfaces such as car windshields. Clouds will continue to move in early this morning making it mostly cloudy today. High temperatures will only reach the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south.

A weak disturbance will move through the Heartland tonight. This could produce some flurries and/or a light snow shower in our northern counties. There shouldn’t be any impact from this.

The big story will be warming up quickly back near 60F on Thursday and near 70F on Friday! Friday night into Saturday we will be watching a system that could lead to strong/severe storms into early Saturday.

-Lisa

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said they are offering employees affected by the closure employment opportunities at other...
Zaxby’s locations in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston closing
FILE - John Velazquez rides Medina Spirit across the finish line to win the 147th running of...
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit collapses, dies in California
Crews are making repairs and restoring power in West Frankfort on St. Louis Street between...
NWS reports EF1 tornado struck West Frankfort Sunday night
Just weeks before Christmas, some employees are now out of a job, days after a car crashed into...
Workers lose jobs after car crashes into restaurant
According to Steele Police, a store employee at the Ali Babba Store on North Walnut Street was...
Employee shot during store robbery in Steele, Mo.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Much colder tonight and tomorrow
Watch First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. on 12/6.
First Alert Weather at 10 p.m. on 12/6
Watch First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. on 12/6.
First Alert Weather at 6 p.m. on 12/6
A tornado stuck in West Frankfort which caused the storm damage.
Aftermath of West Frankfort, Ill.