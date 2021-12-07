Very Cold Morning!

Cold temperatures in the 20s have taken over this Tuesday morning. Frost will be likely on elevated surfaces such as car windshields. Clouds will continue to move in early this morning making it mostly cloudy today. High temperatures will only reach the mid 30s north to the mid 40s south.

A weak disturbance will move through the Heartland tonight. This could produce some flurries and/or a light snow shower in our northern counties. There shouldn’t be any impact from this.

The big story will be warming up quickly back near 60F on Thursday and near 70F on Friday! Friday night into Saturday we will be watching a system that could lead to strong/severe storms into early Saturday.

-Lisa

